Arks for Parks set to kick-off

Arks for Parks is an environmental education outreach collaboration that was created by Roger Pinholster.

Allison Crews and her son Gregory Gibbs, joined the project during the pandemic and all three are now State Park volunteers.

The mission of Arks for Parks is to help families explore and learn about the wilderness of Central Virginia.

Arks for Parks will kick-off its first season at Twin Lakes State Park Saturday, April 30. Adventure Packs are designed for families with children ranging from 5-12 years old.

Families can ‘checkout’ a pack of their choice from 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., with returns by 5 p.m. for day trippers or by noon Sunday for overnight campers.

On Opening Day at Twin Lakes special guest, Kelly Atkinson of the Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District at 1 p.m. will share about native trees.

All Arks activities will begin at the Arks Nature Center, set up close to The Spot at Twin Lakes. The Arks Nature Center at Powhatan State Park is located near the trailhead of the campgrounds.

Arks for Parks is scheduled to alternate first and third Saturdays at Powhatan State Park, while offering programming at Twin Lakes State Park the second and fourth Saturdays through the summer season. For more information visit the www.arksforparks.com or its Facebook page, Instagram or YouTube Channel. Questions or interested in volunteering, call Pinholster in Jetersville at (850) 728-2121.