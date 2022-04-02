Area doctor among top in the nation

Dr. Bikram S. Bal, a Centra physician who is Board Certified in Gastroenterology and Hepatology, has been selected by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. for inclusion in its prestigious guide of the nation’s top 1% of medical specialists, America’s Top Doctors.

Castle Connolly Top Doctors® who are selected each year by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. are first nominated by their peers in an online nomination process. Nominations are open to all board certified MDs and DOs and each year tens of thousands of physicians cast many tens of thousands of nominations. Nominated physicians are then screened and selected by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team based on criteria including medical education, training, hospital appointments, disciplinary histories and much more.

Dr. Bal is a gastroenterologist practicing in Farmville. Dr. Bal specializes in the digestive system and its diseases that affect the gastrointestinal tract, which include organs from the mouth to the anus as well as liver disorders. Gastroenterology includes conditions such as hepatitis, peptic ulcer disease, colitis, nutritional problems and irritable bowel syndrome. Dr. Bal performs colonoscopy and endoscopy procedures and provides accurate and thorough care for patients suffering from digestive issues. He also performs esophageal pH monitoring, video capsule endoscopy and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).

This is Dr. Bal’s second time achieving this type of award.

For more information or for an appointment call (434) 315-2860.