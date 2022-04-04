Alvin M. Schrock, 86 of Cumberland, passed away Saturday April 3.

He is survived by his wife, Magdalena Schrock; daughters, Grace Urso (Tommy), Faith Hochstetler (Vernon), Joy Yoder (Michael) and Alma Cornell (Rick); his sons, Randal Schrock (Laurel), Stanly Schrock (Alfrieda), and Ben Schrock (Susie); 29 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lena Nisly, Mary Yoder, Lydia Kanagy, Anna Mae Detweiler and Ruth Latta and his brothers, Enos Schrock and Leroy Schrock.

Mr. Schrock was a retired employee of the Virginia Department of Forestry and served his community for many years with the Cumberland Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The family will receive friends at The Oak Hill Mennonite Church, 93 Oak Hill Rd., Cumberland, Tuesday April 5, from 6 until 8 p.m. Services to follow in the church, Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.