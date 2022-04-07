Aline Margaret Toney, 75 of Charlottesville, passed away on Sunday, April 3, at home surrounded by her family and loved ones.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, April 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 8, at 12 p.m., at Buckingham Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Larry Hudson will be officiating the service.

Family and friends may share memories at www.thackerbrothers.com.