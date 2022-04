Aldane L. Greaves, 91 of Charlotte Court House, passed away April 24. Public viewing will take place on May 1, at 10 a.m. and funeral service will be at 11 a.m., at Farmville Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will be immediately following the funeral in the Farmville Seventh Day Adventist Church Cemetery. Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.