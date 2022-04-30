Agricultural Literacy Week celebrated

Buckingham County Farm Bureau and Buckingham Co. Middle School FFA partnered with Agriculture in the Classroom to celebrate the 12th annual Agriculture Literacy Week, March 14-18.

During this week volunteers from across the state participated by serving as guest readers in preschool through third grade classrooms where they read Agriculture in the Classroom’s 2022 Book of the Year, Tales of the Dairy Godmother Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish by Viola Butler.

The book is full of information on the dairy industry as the main character takes an adventure from cow to cone and will entertain (K-3) elementary students.

Twenty-two seventh and eighth grade students traveled to second grade classrooms at Buckingham Primary School April 15, to participate in this program. In addition to receiving the book, each classroom had middle school students conduct reading comprehension activities to extend the lesson and reinforce the covered agricultural concepts. They also helped the younger students make their own butter and enjoyed an ice cream treat with them.

“The middle schoolers would like to thank Mrs. Sarah Large, Central District Leader of Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, for her assistance in making this worthwhile program possible for Buckingham’s students,” a release sent to The Farmville Herald noted.

The week is routinely recognized by special proclamation from the governor and offers students a fun and educational opportunity to learn more about farming and the source of their food. The event connects teachers and schools to resources in their community. Past readers have included the First Lady of Virginia, Virginia’s Secretary of Agriculture and many more members of the agriculture community.