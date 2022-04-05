Adult softball league starts soon

The Farmville Recreation Department’s Adult Coed Softball League starts soon. Adults ages 18+ can play. Roster, team name and full league payment is required at the time of registration. Fees are $375 per team. Registration is ongoing and ends May 6. Games will begin the week of May 9 and will be played Monday through Thursday (specific times and dates will vary).

All games will be played at Firemen’s Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville.

The Rec Department is also seeking volunteers for upcoming programs. Volunteers allow the Recreation Department to facilitate more events.

For more information or to register visit https://www.farmvilleva.com/203/Parks-Recreation, or contact the Farmville Recreation Department by phone (434) 391-1125 or by email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com.

The Town will not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability. The Town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, please contact the Farmville Recreation Department.