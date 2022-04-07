Accident kills local pastor

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 6 p.m. on Holly Farms Road (Route 307) just south of S. Genito Road.

“Frederick Gilley III, 34, of Jetersville, was traveling northbound on Holly Farms Road and was driving at a high rate of speed in a 2010 Hyundai Elantra. He illegally passed another vehicle just south of S. Genito Rd, as he was coming back into his travel lane he lost control and his vehicle slid into oncoming traffic. Gilley was unable to avoid striking Thomas Campbell, 61, of Farmville, the rider of a 2007 Harley Davidson FLHTCUI Motorcycle, throwing him from his motorcycle,” a release from VSP noted.

According to information from VSP, Gilley’s Elantra then was unable to avoid striking Alyandra Lee, 21, of Midlothian, who was driving a 2011 Kia Optima.

Gilley’s vehicle then overturned after striking the Kia causing him to be ejected out of the vehicle. He was not wearing his seatbelt. He was flown by MedFlight to Chippenham Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with reckless driving; failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Thomas Campbell died on the scene. Campbell served as the Pastor of Sandy Creek Baptist Church in Jetersville.

Lee was not injured. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.