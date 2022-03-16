Vaccination clinics set

The Piedmont Health District will offer two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday, March 19. The first clinic will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Farmville Baptist Church located at 132 N. Main St. in Farmville (behind the building that was formerly Pairet’s.)

The second clinic will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church located at 7825 Howardsville Road in Buckingham.

The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. The clinics will be held outdoors so dress appropriately for the weather.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh. virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877- 829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services are also available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older.

The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 12 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who are moderately or severely compromised and have completed a primary series of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) are recommended to receive an mRNA booster dose three months after the last primary dose. Individuals who are moderately or severely compromised and have received a single Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should receive an additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine 28 days later and one booster dose two months later for a total of three doses. Individuals who have completed a primary series of three mRNA doses should receive an mRNA booster dose for a total of four doses.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.