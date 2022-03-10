Vaccination clinic held

Published 5:15 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Staff Report

The Crystal Cathedral partnered with the local food bank and the Virginia Department of Health to assist in the free vaccination clinic held on Friday, Feb. 25. Helping with the COVID-19 vaccination clinic is an important role the church can play to help the Buckingham community. The mobile clinic ran from 10 – 11:30 a.m. and received steady foot traffic. Pictured are, from left, Bishop Maurice Carter and Elder Dwayne Bates with the vaccination staff, John Stuckey, Latoya Stith, Mary Howard, and Kercia McCargo.

