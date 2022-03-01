Update on shooting at Worsham Grocery

Prince Edward County Commonwealth Attorney Megan L. Clark released the following statement about the death of Amont’e Vaughan.

“On Feb. 11 Amonte Vaughan died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during an argument at Worsham Grocery Store in Prince Edward County. At this time, no charges have been filed in connection with this shooting. A significant amount of evidence has been sent to the Department of Forensic Science for analysis and we are awaiting autopsy results. The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. After both Sheriff Epps and the Commonwealth’s Attorney reviewed video footage and other available evidence, there is no probable cause to charge anyone at this time. Again, this is an ongoing investigation. Please contact Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about this matter,” the release stated.

As previously reported in The Herald on Feb. 16, “According to a Facebook post the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a shooting that occurred at Worsham Grocery located at 6309 Farmville Road on Friday, Feb. 11. Upon arrival deputies found a male laying inside the store suffering from gun shot wounds. “According to information from the scene an altercation occurred between two males at the gas pumps which led to shots being fired,” the Sheriff’s office noted.

A male identified as Amont’e Vaughan, age 25, of Green Bay was transported to Centra Southside Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.