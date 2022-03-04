Two arrested on campus

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP) two men who have been arrested on multiple drug and gun-related charges on the campus of Hampden-Sydney College following an investigation on Feb.12.

Elijah P. Warner, 20, of Victoria, has been charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 lbs. of marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of more than 5 lbs. of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 lbs. of marijuana on school property and one count to conspire to distribute marijuana.

Christopher M. Lindgren, 21, of Charlottesville, has been charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 lbs. of marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of more than 5 lbs. of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 lbs. of marijuana on school property, one count to conspire to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic on school property, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic while possessing a firearm, and two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in November 2021 concerning the sale of marijuana, cocaine and various prescription drugs by Lindgren and Warner. On Feb. 15, task force investigators, with the assistance of Hampden-Sydney College Campus Police, executed a search warrant on Lindgren’s dorm room on Hampden-Sydney College campus. The search warrant yielded the seizure of more than 5 lbs. of marijuana, cocaine, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. Lindgren and Warner were taken into custody without incident.

The Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is composed of personnel from the Farmville Police Department, Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office Drug Enforcement Section.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges are pending.