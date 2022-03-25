Tigers win fifth-straight, defeat Mary Baldwin

Freshman Christian Chambers had a game-tying RBI single, then scored the game-winning run-both in the seventh inning-to lead Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) to a 4-3 non-conference baseball home win past Mary Baldwin University (MBU) on Tuesday afternoon on Yank Bernier Field at the Ty Cobb Ballpark – Wurdeman Stadium. Freshman Matthew Arnold had the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly, and junior captain Jay Beavers along with junior Ethan Currin each added an RBI, as well, while junior Davis Ferguson gained the pitching win and freshman Dylan Robbins earned the save for the host Tigers (11-5) against the visiting Fighting Squirrels (4-14).

H-SC scored four runs on eight hits with two errors … scoring one run in the fifth inning, one run in the sixth and two runs in the decisive seventh. MBU scored three runs on nine hits with two errors … scoring one run each in the third, sixth and seventh innings. The Tigers have now won five-straight games.

Highlights for the Tigers included the two-run seventh that featured Chambers (1-2, RBI) plating Beavers (1-2, RBI) with the tying run on an RBI single to right field, before crossing the plate himself with what proved to be the winning run courtesy of the sac fly RBI to center field by Arnold (1-3, RBI). Beavers had put H-SC on board in the fifth with a sac fly RBI to left field that scored junior captain Ryan Boyce. Currin (0-2, RBI) added another run-scoring sac fly in the sixth that plated senior Ethan Badin (1-3). Freshmen Johnny Oates II (2-3) and Christian Lancaster (2-4) each collected two hits in the contest.

Ferguson (1-0) garnered his first collegiate mound win with 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and one run, unearned, with one strikeout and no walks. Robbins (1) earned his first collegiate save with the final scoreless inning, yielding one hit with three strikeouts and no walks. Freshman Justin Reynolds started and pitched the first 3.1 innings, allowing three hits and one run, earned, with four strikeouts and three walks. Sophomore Jack Bourdon was among six pitchers on the day for the Garnet & Grey, tossing 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings with no strikeouts and no walks.