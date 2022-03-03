Tigers compete at 2022 ODAC Indoor Championships

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Staff Report

Hampden-Sydney College posted two new school records among three collegiate-best efforts at the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Roanoke College on Sunday at the Kerr-Cregger Field House in Salem.

Junior Justin Stimpson posted a school-record and collegiate-best indoor 800 meter time of 2:10.14 to finish 21st in the 800. Freshman Kade Minton posted a school-record and collegiate-best indoor mile time of 4:44.44 to finish 19th, and sophomore Carter Burcham posted a collegiate-best indoor mile time of 4:51.67 to finish 21st, while sophomore Devin Kohout competed in the indoor mile, as well, with a time of 5:04.20 to place 23rd.

H-SC has completed its indoor distance track campaign and will compete again at the Blue & Silver Challenge outdoor event hosted by Christopher Newport University on Saturday, March 26, in Newport News.

