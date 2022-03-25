Summer day camp is back at Farmville Recreation and registration is ongoing. Activities include outdoor survival, discovering agriculture, mad science, trailblazers and meeting local superhero first responders.

Camp is held at the Fireman’s Sports Arena and will begin May 31. Weekly sessions run through July 22. Each day’s camp will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with drop-off starting at 7:30 a.m. and pick-up no later than 5:30 p.m. Space is limited, and spots are filled on a first come, first serve basis.

New this year is a week for youth with special needs. This will be a retreat with modified fitness exercises and relaxing activities. Family members are welcome to join in during this week of bonding and fun. This camp will be held July 25 through 27.

Cost for each weekly session is $125 per camper, or $100 for Farmville residents and additional siblings. Teen Counselors and Adult Volunteers do not need to pay for the weeks that they are assisting.

Teenagers are you up to the challenge of being a counselor? In addition to all of the summer camp activities, teens have the chance to develop leadership skills through training, and then use those skills at camp.

Summer fun isn’t just for the kids. The Rec Department will hold a summer camp session for adults. Stay tuned for a summer workshop after our summer camp sessions. The adult workshop will focus on topics such as agriculture, fitness and wellness, and finance. Adults can also volunteer during youth summer camp. Volunteers are essential as they help make connections throughout the community and allow the Recreation Department to facilitate more events for leisure, enrichment and physical wellness.

For more information or to register visit www.farmvilleva.com/203/Parks-Recreation, by phone at (434) 391-1125, or by email at twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town of Farmville intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, please contact the Farmville Recreation Department at (434) 391-1125.