Student accepted to leadership institute

Nia Davis, a sophomore at Prince Edward County High School, is one of 10 students in the state of Virginia to be accepted to the Youth Conservation Leadership Institute sponsored by the Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts.

This opportunity allows Nia to serve as a leader of conservation in our local community.

Nia will create a project that will require her to complete a minimum of 20 hours of community service with a conservation focus.

There are many steps to be taken during this institute including planning and carrying out the project. As a starting point, Nia was given A Sand County Almanac by Aldo Leopold and asked to read it.