Spring Art-on-the-Go announced

This April the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is excited to present the newest installment of the popular Art-on-the Go series, Hello Spring! These fun-filled art activity packets are perfect for all ages and are available free of charge. Each Hello Spring! Art-on-the-Go bag includes spring-themed art activities, crayons and a fairy garden seed starter packet.

Art-on-the-Go is a reimagining of the LCVA’s popular series of Free Family Workshops. Free Family Workshops are designed to bring the community together in an enriching and creative environment to celebrate annual events throughout the year.

Hello Spring! Art-on-the-Go bags will be available free of charge for contactless pick up at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts starting on Saturday, April 9 through Sunday, May 8. The LCVA will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

LCVA’s Director of Education and Outreach commented “The Art-on-the-Go program has been a wonderful way to share art with our community. We provide the projects; you provide a few supplies and lots of creativity. The LCVA is very appreciative to be able to offer this program free of charge to everyone in our community through the generous support of Art-on-the-Go sponsor, Bug Busters.”