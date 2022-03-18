Sorority elects new officers

“Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service” is the 2018 – 2022 theme of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® International Program. The sorority is dedicated to implementing programs of service that enhance the social, economic and educational well-being of the local, national and international communities.

The program theme includes five program targets that are designed to advance the mission of AKA with excellence and underscore its commitment to sustainable service.

The five program target areas of the sorority are HBCU for Life: A Call to Action, Women’s Healthcare and Wellness, Building Your Economic Legacy, The Arts, and Global Impact.

The 2022 officers of the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter are Sasha S.T. Johnson, president; Adrienne Fletcher, vice president; Dana Ratliffe- Walker, recording secretary; Shelly Clark-Reed, assistant secretary; Vera Cooke-Merritt, corresponding secretary; Megan L. Clark, treasurer; Katherine Price Lee, financial secretary; Elvira Ford, hostess; Joyce Booker, doorkeeper; Jacqueline Gooden Seay, parliamentarian; Avis J. Gresby, reporter; Dana Ratliffe-Walker, graduate advisor; Cynthia Evans, historian; Allie Yarbrough, chaplain.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind”.