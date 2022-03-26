Ryan earns Player of the Week award

A stellar week by Gregory Ryan earns him player of the week honor for the Big South.

Ryan finished the week batting .438 (7-16), which included two home runs, a triple and six RBI’s. The North Chesterfield native’s productive week has pushed his hitting streak to a total of 11 games, and four home runs in the last two weeks. A dangerous runner, Ryan crossed home himself seven times this week. Ryan’s best performance was against Norfolk State when he went 2-3 with a home run and three RBI’s. Ryan also crossed home three times that day.

Longwood won three out of four for the second consecutive week, and the offense remains to be scorching hot. The team scored 55 runs alone this week, including a 24-1 win on Tuesday, March 15 against the Norfolk State Spartans.