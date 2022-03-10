Ruff should clean up his own house

To the Editor:

Senator Frank Ruff doesn’t make the friends he needs when he constantly blames Democrats, whom he calls liberals, for what goes wrong in the Commonwealth. That he dares blame, in his Opinion piece of March 2, the recent death of a young man in a motor vehicle accident on Democrats because they held the House, Senate and Governorship two years ago is especially appalling.

Rather than introduce a bill last year to make the “Carolina Squat” a primary offense, Senator Ruff now uses the family’s pain and outcry to ban this vehicle modification so he can score political points by blaming Democrats for the loss of their loved one.

Senator Ruff needs to stop blaming Democrats and start taking responsibility for his own legislative failures.

Trudy Berry

Green Bay