Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Route 667 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project. Route 667 (Hummingbird Lane) will be temporarily closed from Route 608 (Stonewall Road) to Route 668 (Little Dogwood Road). Road closure is scheduled to begin Feb. 07, and is planned until March 11.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 644 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge rehab project on Route 644 in Buckingham County. Route 644 (Bridge Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 24 (Mt. Rush Hwy) to Route 638 (Dixie Hill Road). Road closure is scheduled to begin March 28, and is planned until May 06.

• Route 665 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project. Route 665 (Fanny White Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 631 (Troublesome Creek Road) to Route 60 (James Anderson Hwy). Road closure is scheduled to begin Feb. 14, and is planned until March 11.

• Route 743, Shady Oaks Road – Cul-de-sac work.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY: