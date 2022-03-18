Recreation programs available

Farmville Recreation Departments Programs are ongoing.

Indoor Walking is Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until noon and located at the Fireman’s Sports Arena at 1328 Zion Hill Road. Enjoy walking in a temperature-controlled environment. Even if it’s cold or wet outside, you can still get your steps in for free.

Pickleball is on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and located at the Fireman’s Sports Arena. Pickleball is a fun sport for all ages and is played with 2 or 4 people on a badminton sized court. Equipment is provided and no experience is necessary. Cost is just $2 per player. Contact the Farmville Recreation Department if you would like instruction, before the sessions, on how to play.

For more information on these programs or on classes such as Yoga and Karate visit https://www.farmvilleva.com/203/Parks-Recreation, or contact the Farmville Recreation Department by phone (434) 392-3737 or by email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations contact the Farmville Recreation Department.