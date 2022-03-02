PSWCD offers scholarships

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District (PSWCD) is offering $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing a college undergraduate degree relating to conservation, agriculture or environmental studies. Students residing in Amelia, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties should submit applications to Piedmont SWCD, Attn: Kelly Atkinson, 100B Dominion Drive, Farmville, VA 23901. Applications and guidelines are available on the website https:// piedmontswcd.org/ academic-scholarship/. Deadline for submission is April 1.

The second opportunity is a full $550 scholarship to attend this year’s in-person Youth Conservation Camp. For over 40 years, the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts has sponsored a weeklong conservation camp on the campus of Virginia Tech for Virginia high school students (currently enrolled in grades 9-12). The program brings together students for a week of learning about Virginia’s natural resources from conservation professionals across the state. Most of the instruction is hands-on and outdoors. This year’s camp will be held July 10-16. Applications and information for students residing in Amelia, Nottoway and Prince Edward can be downloaded at https://piedmontswcd. org/youth-conservation-camp/. Applications are due April 19. Call Piedmont SWCD at (434) 392-3782 ext. 132 for more information.