Opinion — To be continued:

The 2022 Regular Session of the Virginia General Assembly adjourned sine die on Saturday, March 12.

The General Assembly has completed a great deal of work, but we haven’t finished our most important job: The Biennial Budget.

The House of Delegates wanted to remain in Richmond to keep working so that the people’s business gets done.

Senate Democrats, however, were ready to adjourn.

Not only are they willing to let tax relief wait at a time when Virginia families need it most, they’re willing to leave school systems and other local governments waiting on their own budget planning.

The reason is simple — Democrats want to force a special session which would give them an opportunity to kill any recess appointments made by the Governor.

Democrats would put tax relief, school funding and other priorities on hold just to ensure that the Governor can’t appoint judges or members of several boards.

This is unconscionable, but not surprising.

Senate Democrats were willing to end parole in Virginia just to “teach the House a lesson” about appointments.

We hope Democrats will put the gamesmanship aside soon and come back to the table.

PAROLE BOARD:

Senate Democrats said the House “needed to be taught a lesson” on Thursday and scuttled four of the Governor’s appointments to the Parole Board.

Democrats however did not seem to consider the fact that by so doing, they shut down parole in Virginia until the Governor appoints replacements.

In one fell swoop, Senate Democrats managed to do what Republicans have hoped to do since the Parole Board scandal broke — put an end to parole in Virginia.

CAROLINA SQUAT TRUCKS:

One key piece of legislation that the General Assembly passed before we adjourned was S.B. 777, which no passenger car, pickup or panel truck shall be operated on a public highway if the suspension, frame or chassis has been modified by any means to cause the height of the front bumper to be four or more inches greater than the height of the rear bumper. Another name for these types of modified trucks are “Carolina Squat” trucks that limit a drivers view since the angle of the front of the vehicle is slanted upward. I was pleased to Co-Patron this legislation and introduce it to my colleagues in the House of Delegates where it passed unanimously. These trucks are dangerous, and SB 777 has an emergency clause, which means it will become law as soon as the Governor signs this legislation.

As this was a step in the right direction, let’s be clear our job is not finished. Virginia Democrats blocked key legislation from passing, legislation that Republicans campaigned and won on.

SESSION WRAP UP:

Thanks to all of those who came to visit me in Richmond. I have always been honored to represent you in the Virginia House of Delegates, as I do to the best of my ability.

As we wrap up session, Republicans in the House of Delegates fought to lower taxes, protect the Second Amendment, change the direction of education and free Virginians from COVID-19.

Governor Youngkin is committed to making Virginia the best place to worship, live and raise a family. I am committed to working with him to see his vision come to life.

Governor Youngkin will call the General Assembly back into Special Session to finish the budget and take care of other legislation business.

I look forward to returning to Richmond to fight for you.

DEL. TOMMY WRIGHT can be reached via email at DelTWright@House.Virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.