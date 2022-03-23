National Trails Day High Bridge Trail 5K Race

High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 a.m. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road, Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. The sponsor is Centra Southside Community Hospital, and all proceeds benefit the Friends of High Bridge Trail.

The top three finishers of each age category will receive custom place awards, in addition to a custom finisher medal awarded to all participants who complete the racecourse. The top overall male and female winners will each receive a free weekend cabin stay in a Virginia State Park.

Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 – June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the run signup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.