MMTI series set

The Moton Museum is holding the annual Moton Museum Teacher Institute (MMTI) series in the summer of 2022. The Moton Museum is offering two one-week virtual sessions. Participants will be introduced to the Moton School Story, Prince Edward County history, and how this history has impacted the commonwealth and nation. The weeklong experience will have virtual sessions with Moton staff, Longwood University professors, historians, authors, and additional facilitators. The virtual sessions will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final day will be an optional but highly encouraged on-site day at the Moton Museum in Farmville.

The MMTI will blend Moton content, pedagogy and educator collaboration to engage with the past while learning how to better incorporate these histories practically in the classroom. The culminating project has three options: two lesson plans, a lesson plan and project-based learning plan, or a lesson plan and lecture using Moton content. We follow the Virginia Licensure Renewal Manual and suggest 60 recertification points for this virtual course.

The museum will also host an inaugural set of one day workshops. The first day will focus on the elementary school level, and the latter will focus on middle and high school. These sessions will include the Moton School Story for a Virginia Studies audience (elementary) and civics perspective (middle/high), a gallery tour, and introduce educators to Ed Eagle, Moton Museum education mascot, and his associated programming. Educators will also engage with Moton storytellers and analyze Moton resources using graphic organizers created at the museum. The day will culminate in a Farmville bus tour/reception provided by the museum. We follow the Virginia Licensure Renewal Manual and suggest 30 recertification for the in-person workshops. Participants will be expected to write a lesson plan and create a 2-4 minute video or write a one-page reflection of their experience to receive 30 recertification points.

The Moton Museum Teacher Institute costs $20 to register and the fee includes all necessary materials for the course. The on-site workshops are free, but require registration. Register here: https://studentaccounts.longwood.edu/C20122_ustores/web/store_cat.jsp?STOREID=85&CATID=82&SINGLESTORE=true

One day Elementary Event (on-site): June 24th

MMTI Session 1: June 27- July 1

One day Middle/ High Event (on-site): July 22

MMTI Session 2: July 25-29