Memorial scholarship available

Fuqua School will soon award the Brenton M. Estorffe ‘08 Memorial Scholarship. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 annual tuition grant, renewable through graduation. The scholarship is open to new students in grades nine, 10 and 11, along with current rising ninth graders. Recipients will be selected by a committee comprised of the Head of School, Upper School Head, Director of Admissions, and Business Manager.

Students who wish to be considered should submit an application and must be mission appropriate, agree to follow the school code of conduct, and have accepted enrollment at Fuqua School. Applicants for the scholarship should demonstrate the following qualities which were characteristics of Brenton Estorffe during his lifetime: Personable and outgoing, loyal team player, self-motivated and engaged in extracurricular activities.

Brenton’s time at Fuqua School as a foreign exchange student from Australia was nothing short of remarkable. He never met a stranger and made a positive impact on everyone he met. Those who had the pleasure of knowing him remember that his quick wit, infectious smile, and easy laughter could light up a room. During his time as a student, this charming young man stole the hearts of the Fuqua School community.

Brenton was also a formidable foe on Fuqua’s basketball team and went on to play both basketball and football at the collegiate level. Later in his life, he showed the same commitment and dedication to his family and friends. When tragedy struck in 2018, Brenton lost his life, even though his heroic actions saved his family.

This scholarship is intended to continue Brenton’s life work by encouraging his values: be a friend to those you meet; love deeply those you hold dear; and when given the opportunity, step up to the challenge. Brenton exemplified this code and served as a model for others. Work hard, play hard, and take care of your family.

You can learn more about Fuqua School at www.fuquaschool.com or by calling the Admissions Office at (434) 392-4131.