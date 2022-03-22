March is Social Work Month

Town of Farmville Mayor David Whitus signed a proclamation recognizing March 2022 as Social Work Month.

The proclamation cited that, “The social work profession for decades has been dedicated to improving human well-being and enhancing the basic needs of all people—especially the most vulnerable among us particularly during the global pandemic.

“Social workers are the largest group of mental health care providers in the United States, and work daily to help people—whether in person or remotely—overcome substance use disorders and mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety.

“Social workers have always helped people overcome issues such as death and grief and helped people and communities recover from increasing natural disasters such as fires, hurricanes and earthquakes brought on by climate change.

“The social work profession is one of the fastest growing careers in the United States, with more than 715,000 social workers today and nearly 800,000 professionals expected to be employed as social workers by 2028.

“Social workers have continued to push for changes that have made our society a better place to live, including a livable wage, improved workplace safety, and social safety net programs that help ameliorate poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

“Social workers possess the necessary expertise to assist our nation in some of its most demanding concerns, including their health and well-being not only during the pandemic, but at all times, ensuring equal rights, improved health care and mental health care for all; and immigration reform.

“Social workers work in all facets of our society to meet people no matter their circumstance and empower them to live to their fullest potential.”

“Social workers are such a vital part of healthcare and many times their work goes unnoticed — glad to honor them for the work they do,” said Whitus.