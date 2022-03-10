Man arrested on multiple charges

A Buckingham County man has been arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges as part of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Timothy A. Randolph Jr., 31, of Cumberland was released on bond from the Piedmont Regional Jail.

Randolph has been charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/ II substance, one felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm, one felony count of a possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of more than one pound of marijuana.

The arrest stems from a search warrant executed Feb. 23, at a residence in the 23,900 block of East James Anderson Highway in Buckingham County. The search of the residence yielded the stolen firearm, and the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine and Oxycodone.

Additional charges are pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of personnel from the Farmville Police Department, Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office Drug Enforcement Section.