J.R. Tharpe Trucking had their Longwood truck in town as part of a send off for the Longwood basketball teams as they each left town to go to their history making NCAA Tournament matchups. The women’s team plays at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The mens team also plays on Thursday, March 17 in Indianapolis, Indiana at 2:45 p.m. (Photos by Teddy Hodges)