Letter — Groundwater awareness week

To the Editor:

Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Virginia Water Well Association, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week, March 6-12. National Groundwater Awareness Week, now in its 23rd year, is an annual week of awareness, education and advocacy focusing on one of the nation and state’s most precious resources.

Virginia depends on groundwater for nearly 12% of its public water. It also provides more than 50,000 private water wells in the state with fresh and clean water every day. The United States uses 79.6 billion gallons per day of fresh groundwater for public supply, private supply, irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, thermoelectric power, and other purposes.

For those Virginia residents who rely on private water wells, we encourage you to use Groundwater Awareness Week to test, tend, and treat your private water system. An annual inspection of your well and its water can not only save you thousands of dollars in potential damages but can also protect the health of your family.

To find a certified water well contractor in your area, you can visit: wellowner.org.

Whether it’s writing a letter to your representative, educating children on the importance of groundwater, or having your own water supply tested and treated, remember to take time this week and help protect groundwater in Virginia.

Christina Ekhoff, executive director

Virginia Water Well Association