Local historian Bob Flippen was the guest speaker of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution at their Feb. 19 meeting. His “round table” discussion was about Israel Hill which was located along the Appomattox River around 1810. It was established by Judith Randolph after the death of her husband, Richard Randolph. Pictured are Flippen, left, and Regent Carolyn Wells.