Hill recognized among nation’s elite

Postseason awards keep pouring in for the Longwood men’s basketball team.

Justin Hill was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 3 Second Team, and head coach Griff Aldrich was named the NABC District 3 Coach of the Year.

For Hill, the honor comes after he was named to the Big South First Team in addition to earning a spot on the Big South All-Tournament Team. Plus, Longwood won both the Big South regular season and tournament titles to qualify for the program’s first NCAA Tournament at the Division I level.

Hill was Longwood’s leading scorer throughout the year, as the explosive guard averaged 14.2 points per game. A constant triple-double threat on any given night, the dynamic sophomore scored in double figures 21 times, and he had 20 or more six times.

In addition, Hill was Longwood’s leading passer, totaling 129 assists and ranking second in the Big South with 4.3 assists per game. He led Longwood in assists 21 times in the 30 games he played.

Aldrich was named the NABC District 3 Coach of the Year after the Lancers accomplished history yet again under his direction. The team won both the Big South regular season crown as well as the Big South Tournament title, both program firsts, to clinch a trip to the NCAA National Tournament. The team’s 15-1 conference record, 16-1 record at home in Willett Hall and 26-6 overall record are all new program bests.

Under Aldrich, Longwood has progressively climbed the Big South rankings, winning more conference games in each subsequent year since his inaugural season in 2018-19. This year’s Lancer squad also posted the best offense and the third best defense in the Big South, and the team had a trio of players earn all-conference recognition, also a program best.