Hill named Big South Player of the Week

Longwood Men’s basketball finished the regular season with five straight wins, and went 2-0 in the final week. Sophomore Justin Hill helped lead the way, on the way to picking up his second Big South Men’s Basketball player of the week honor of the season.

Hill averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists while leading the Lancers to a perfect 2-0 week that also clinched the overall Big South title. The Houston native shot .595(12-22) from the field and .667(2-3) from three during the week.

Against commonwealth rival Radford, Hill was dangerous inside and from outside the arch. Shooting .714(5-7) and a perfect 2-2 from three, Hill helped Longwood defeat Radford 71-66 for their second victory over Radford this season. Prior to this year, Longwood had dropped 10 straight contests to Radford.

In the lower scoring season finale at Campbell, Hill was still able to record seven buckets and nine rebounds, one board short of his season high. The sophomore also dished out five assists while helping his team to close out the regular season with the victory, 60-55.

Hill joins fellow Lancers Isiah Wilkins and Leslie Nkereuwem who previously won player of the week honors this season.

Longwood clinched the number one overall seed in the Big South tournament and finished the year with the best overall record in the Division I era at 23-6. Longwood’s 15 conference wins are also a program best, and the team looks on to the first round of the tournament, where they will face the winner or Radford versus North Carolina A&T.