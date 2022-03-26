Heartland Heroes Blood Drive set

With the American Red Cross declaring a “Blood Shortage Crisis” the annual Heartland Heroes Blood Drive could not come at a better time. The Farmville Police Department will host The Heartland Heroes Blood Drive at the Johns Memorial Parish House on High Street. The event will run from noon until 6 p.m. Farmville Police officers along with McGruff the Crime Dog will be on-site grilling hotdogs and Hamburgers for donors. All donors will also receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last.

According to the American Red Cross, they are experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, and the need for blood has never been greater than now. They are issuing a plea for all eligible donors to schedule an appointment and donate. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed now more than ever.

The American Red Cross will test all units collected at this drive for COVID antibodies. There is no deferral if you have had the COVID vaccine, are feeling well and have no side effects. If you have recently been diagnosed with COVID, you should be symptom free for at least 14 days.

Persons wishing to donate this year must schedule an appointment. There will be no walk-ins accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and click the find a drive tab.