Health and wellness class set

The Farmville Recreation Department is hosting a new Health and Wellness class.

Learn about the importance of your health and balancing nutrition while trying new recipes in a no pressure and fun class. Everyone is welcome. This will be an eight week class starting Tuesday, March 22, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Farmville Sports Arena located at 1238 Zion Hill Road, The cost is $4 per session.

The center also offers Yoga and Karate. Yoga classes incorporate breathing, meditation, movement and mindfulness to create a holistic yoga experience fit for all ages. Cost is $4 per session, all classes are held at the South Street Conference Center, second floor, 124 South St.

General Population Yoga is offered Tuesdays: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Wednesdays: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Fridays: 6-7 p.m.; and Saturdays: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Youth/Family Yoga is offered on Mondays, 4:30 -5:30 p.m. Senior Yoga is held on Saturdays, 10 -11 a.m.

Karate classes offer workouts for both the body and mind. Learn self-defense techniques as you work your way into earning a black belt. $5 per session, classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-9 p.m., for ages 8 and up.

The Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for its upcoming Adult Softball League and the Summer Day camp. Contact them for more information or to fill out an application. The Town will not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age physical or mental disability unrelated to the ability to perform the essential functions of the position. Volunteers are essential as they help make connections throughout the community and allow the Recreation Department to facilitate more events not only for leisure, but for enrichment and physical wellness as well.

For more information or to register visit https:// www.farmvilleva.com/203/ Parks-Recreation, or contact the Farmville Recreation Department by phone (434) 392-3737 or by email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, contact the Farmville Recreation Department.