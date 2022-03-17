Glen Norwood Garlick, 80 of Farmville, passed away Monday March 7, at Centra Southside Community Hospital. He was born in Concord, on July 25, 1941. Glen was predeceased by his parents, Roy Cecil Garlick and Kathleen Woodson Garlick, as well as his brothers, Roy Cecil Garlick Jr. and Carroll Thackston.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Taylor Garlick; sister-in-law, Jane Taylor-Warner and brother-in-law, Dirk Laros Warner.

Glen was a retired, independent automobile dealership owner in the Ruckersville area and lived with his wife in the last years of his life caring for others. He was loved by many friends, family and caregivers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Any remembrances for the family may be sent to Puckett Funeral Home.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.