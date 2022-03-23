Each March, Women’s History Month is observed and celebrated for the vital roles women have played in American history and beyond.

Dorothy Fuldheim was an American journalist and anchor is credited with being the first woman in the United States to anchor a television news broadcast as well as to host her own television show, a role she held for 37 years.

She has been referred to as the “First lady of Television News.”

Fuldheim spent the majority of her career working for The Cleveland Press and WEWS-TV.

In 1959, Fuldheim, who worked with WEWS before it even went on air, began to develop her own news- cast.