Elinor Sams Godsey, 82 of Prospect, peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on March 17, after fighting a courageous battle against Lewy Body Dementia. She was surrounded and loved dearly by her family. She was an incredible mother and an amazing Memaw! She is now reunited with her one true love.

She was born Jan. 28, 1940 to the late Fred & Martha Sams. She is survived by her sister, Frieda Newman; brother, Eugene (Fay) Sams and sister in law, Judy Sams.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Stewart (Anita) Godsey, David (Cheryl) Godsey, Todd (Dee) Godsey, Denise (Matt) Fox and Dana (Robby) Franklin; grandchildren, Matt (Brenna) Godsey, Justin (Tyler) Godsey, Rachel Bennett, Amy (Ken) Severin, Leslie (Zach) Emmanuel, Michael Godsey, Ashley (Scott) Word, Adrienne (Andrew) Bernier, Tyler Steinke, Casey Fox, Samantha Franklin, Allison Franklin and Caitlin Franklin; great grandchildren, Oliver & Thomas Godsey, Fletcher Godsey, Daniel, Adelyn & Leah Bennett, Corey Severin, Zoey & Nik Emmanuel, Ian Wagner, Eden & Ellis Word, Ethan, Ella & Elliott Bernier and expecting another great granddaughter, Raegan Godsey, later this month.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, George Godsey; her parents, Fred & Martha Sams and brother, Coy “Buddy” Sams and great granddaughter, Charlotte Godsey Marcelletti.

Services were held at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Family received friends on Saturday, March 19, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service was Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home, with internment to follow in Dillwyn Town Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Prince Edward Rescue Squad. The family would also like to recognize & sincerely thank Ms. Rita Delaney and Mrs. Helen Hertzler for their love and compassionate care extended to her during the past 2 years.

