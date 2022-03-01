Edmund Wilson “Billy” Womack, 94 of Farmville, passed away on Feb. 23. Mr. Womack was born July 3,1927, in Prince Edward County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Booker Womack, and his daughter, Susan Womack Barr.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Womack of Pamplin; son-in-law, Lin Barr (Nancy) of Exmore; grandchildren, Chris Barr (Lisa) of Charlottesville, Amy Barr McConville (Troy) of Lynchburg and Matthew Womack (Stacey) of Pamplin; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Sean and Lily Barr of Charlottesville, Annabelle Paulette of Lynchburg and Brittany Wallace of Pamplin.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Prince Edward County, P.O. Box 758, Farmville, VA 23901.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.