Donation given

The Cumberland Clothes Closet, a nonprofit, located in the old Luther P. Jackson Elementary School property, made a donation to the Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation Inc. on Tuesday, March 22 in the amount of $7,000. This was its largest donation to the Foundation to date.

Bruce Robinson, center, chairman of the Foundation, received the check presented by the Clothes Closet Director Barbara Daniels, left, and Treasurer Shirley Martin. The Foundation raises funds for scholarships for Cumberland High School graduates. The Clothes Closet plays an important role in the financing of those scholarships by requesting that recipients show an interest in either nursing or volunteerism. Daniels gave Robinson a tour of the expanded facilities showcasing separate areas for men’s clothing, women’s attire which includes a shoe section, a glassware room, children’s sections including toys and a separate receiving area for all donations.

Martin fondly referred to it as the “Cumberland Mall.” The “Mall” is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.