DAR project supports library

One of the most important projects sponsored by Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is the annual gift to the Barbara Johns Farmville/Prince Edward Community Library of children’s books about the American Revolution. Begun in 2019, these gifts have been sponsored by the chapter’s Day of Service Committee. Thus far, 10 books have been given to the library over the years.

The latest contribution consists of four books: Paul Revere and the Midnight Ride, The Leather Apron Club, History Smashers: American Revolution and Thomas Jefferson’s Writing Desk. The committee collaborates with Megan Newcomb, the library’s Youth Services Director, who recommends appropriate books each year and acquires them for the chapter. Enough money was donated by chapter members for the project this year to give the library an additional $100 for its use.

Pictured receiving this year’s books are Megan Newcomb and Rick Ewing, Director of the Central Virginia Regional Library. Presenting the gift are Judith Randolph-Longwood members Rebecca Maxwell and Myra Green, of the Day of Service Committee, and Chapter Regent Carolyn Wells. It is hoped that more children and youth will be introduced to the America’s 18th century quest for freedom through this annual donation by Judith Randolph-Longwood.