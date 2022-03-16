Crewe Astronomy Club welcomes all to Bear Creek Lake State Park

The Crewe Astronomy Club will present its popular astronomy program at Bear Creek Hall on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

Attendees of the program will get to observe some neighboring planets and the center of the Milky Way Galaxy through a telescope provided by the club. Stars and clusters that make up the outlines of constellations will also be observed and explained by club members. A video highlighting features in space will be shown inside the hall.

This is a free program, but daily parking rates apply. Guests are encouraged to bring their own telescopes and binoculars. Crewe Astronomy Club members will be available to answer any questions about the sky and assist with the viewing equipment.

To meet health safety guidelines, face masks are requested to enter Bear Creek Hall, and social distancing between groups or family units both inside and outside will be recommended.

For more information, call (804) 492-4410 or email bearcreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

