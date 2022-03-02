Clothes Closet makes donation

The Cumberland Clothes Closet recently made a donation in support of programs at the Cumberland County Public Library. The Clothes Closet, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located on the old Luther P. Jackson Elementary School property and open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., supports many local initiatives in the local community from the proceeds of its sale of donated clothing and household items. These donations were in support of the annual fundraiser Sweets in the Stacks (to be held at the library on April 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.), for the upcoming summer reading program, and for the library’s newest initiative, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. According to Library Director Lisa Davis, “We are so appreciative of the support from the Clothes Closet. Their hard work throughout the year helps many organizations provide programs which benefit the community.”