Civil War living history demonstrations set

It is exciting to see a group of cavalry members equipped with sabers and revolvers thunder across a field firsthand. Two live cavalry drill demonstrations will be conducted at High Bridge Trail State Park on Sunday, April 3, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The location of this program will be at the grassy overflow parking area along Camp Paradise Road just east of the parking loop. A camp will be set up in the same area where visitors can interact with the living-history Union troopers between demonstrations.

The program is free, but parking fees do apply. Parking access to this event is located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road, Rice.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at (800) 933-PARK.