Church and Community News for the week of March 25

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@ FarmvilleHerald.com.

MARCH 25

LUNCHEON — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, March 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Café located at 522 N. Main St., in Farmville. Active/ former/retired military officers/ spouses/widows/guests are invited. Presentation topics pertain to military/ retiree/community interests. LTC (Ret) Rucker Snead will speak on the crisis in Ukraine.

MARCH 26

CATFISH FESTIVAL — The 32nd Annual Virginia Catfish Festival will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the Farmville Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road, Farmville. The event is sponsored by Southside Shrine Club. There will be entertainment by “DJ Blande” of Powhatan. Catered by “Herb Cottage” of Blackstone. Advanced admission only is $30 per person and should be purchased on or before Monday, March 21, children under 10 free accompanied by a parent. Tickets available at various locations or call Llwellyn Metal Works Inc., in Farmville at (434) 392-6173; Barry Miles in Cumberland at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181; Arnold “Pepper” Irving Jr. in Crewe at (434) 645- 9215; E & R Honey Farms Inc., in Powhatan at (804) 721-5325. All proceeds to benefit Shriners Hospital For Children.

ASTRONOMY PROGRAM — The Crewe Astronomy Club will present its popular astronomy program at Bear Creek Hall on Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. For more information, call (804) 492-4410 or email bearcreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

MARCH 27

VOCAL RECITAL — The Longwood University Chamber Music Series will present a concert by Bill McMurray, a baritone vocalist from Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, March 27. This event is free and open to the public. The concert will take place in the Molnar Recital Hall of Wygal Music Building at 4 p.m., with doors open at 3:40 p.m. Face coverings are encouraged but not required. Parking for the event is available along Race Street, beside Greenwood Library and Bedford Hall.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — The Jericho Baptist Church at the corner of Hill and Franklin streets in Farmville will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III as its pastor on Sunday March 27 at 11 a.m. Guest preacher for the service will be Rev. Dr. Ronald Taylor, pastor of the Bethel Baptist Church, Powhatan. Face Masks required in the sanctuary and social distancing. You can also enjoy the service in or near the parking lot – tune in to 88.1FM, Facebook Live, or WXJK Radio 101.3FM. After the morning service, join us for a Drive-thru Parade and Dinner. Parade participants will meet in the Southgate shopping center parking lot (near Centra Medical Group), at 12:30. Parade will begin at 12:45. Drive-thru dinners will be available immediately following the parade.

MARCH 30

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, March 30 at noon. The speaker will be Rev. Billy Swann.

APRIL 2

CELEBRATION AND FAMILY FUN DAY — Dr. Carter G. Woodson Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with a rain date of April 9. The event will be held at Historic Village at Lee Wayside located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. The event will include Family Fun Day with great food, live music, games, exhibits, vendors and much more. No admission fee. For more information: (434) 218-2576 or buckinghamunitygroup@gmail.com.

APRIL 3

CIVIL WAR PROGRAM — Two live cavalry drill demonstrations will be conducted at High Bridge Trail State Park on Sunday, April 3 between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The location of this program will be at the grassy overflow parking area along Camp Paradise Road just east of the parking loop. A camp will be set up in the same area where visitors can interact with the living-history Union troopers between demonstrations. The program is free, but parking fees do apply. Parking access to this event is located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice.

APRIL 6-8

SPRING REVIVAL — There will be a Spring Revival held Wednesday, April 6 through Friday, April 8, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church located at 52 Kingsville Road in Farmville. Services will start at 7 p.m. Rev. Daniel Freeman of Kansas City, Kansas will be the guest revivalist. All are invited to attend.

APRIL 6

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, April 6 at noon. The speaker will be Van Petty.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will resume in-person meetings monthly starting Wednesday April 6 from 2-3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Ave. in Farmville. For more information contact Marion Kyner at (434) 547-7850.

APRIL 7

CONCERT — The Commonwealth Chorale will present a concert on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street in Farmville. The concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.

APRIL 8

BLOOD DRIVE — The Farmville Police Department will host The Heartland Heroes Blood Drive at the Johns Memorial Parish House on High Street. The event will run from noon until 6 p.m. Farmville Police Officers along with McGruff the Crime Dog will be on site grilling hotdogs and hamburgers for donors. All donors will also receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last. Persons wishing to donate this year must schedule an appointment. There will be no walk-ins accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood. org and click the find a drive tab.

APRIL 9

YARD SALE AND CRAFT EVENT — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Yard Sale and Craft Event on Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2145 Cumberland Road, Farmville. Over 20 vendors offering crafts/yard sale items and amish baked goods. Breakfast and lunch available for sale.

SILENT AUCTION — Finish Line Farm Cat Rescue in Meherrin is holding its first silent auction at the Farmville Fire Department located at 1000 West Third St., in Farmville on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Anyone wanting to donate an item towards the auction may contact Hillary Saunders at finishlinefarmva@gmail.com prior to April 1. There will be a silent auction, raffle, baked goods, items for sale and more.

SPAGETTI SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be having a drive-through Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, April 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in Prospect. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread and choice of peach, apple or cherry cobbler. The cost is a donation at the door. Sauce by the quart will also be available for a donation of $6, while supplies last. To preorder call (434) 547-8830 or (434) 547-2715.

LIVE BAND — The Farmville Moose Lodge will have the band Psydeffex on Saturday, April 9 from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be a $5 cover at the door. All proceeds go to the vets house. This event is open to Moose Lodge Members and qualified guests.

APRIL 10

CONCERT — The Commonwealth Chorale will present a concert on Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m. The concert will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street in Farmville. The concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.

APRIL 13

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, April 13 at noon. The speaker will be Rev. Erma Watson.

APRIL 15

FARM POND MANAGEMENT DAY PROGRAM — A Farm Pond Management Day Program will be held on Friday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Wilck’s Lake Isle in Farmville. Topics to include: farm pond fish population; aquatic weed control and identification; aquatic entomology and water health and small-scale aquaculture startup and marketing. To register, call the Prince Edward Extension Office, (434) 392-4246. The cost is $10. Boxed lunch included.

APRIL 20

MOTON LIVE — Moton Live 2022 will celebrate and commemorate the 1951 Moton walkout and its impact during a 24-hour giving campaign with six hours of programming streaming live from the Moton Museum. The event will stream on the Moton Website, Facebook and YouTube, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. All programming for the event is available free of charge, as is admission to Moton Museum, which is located at the southern point of Longwood University. To support the museum’s efforts and help share the Moton story, donate now at https://motonmuseum. org/Give-Now/.

WOMENS CONFERENCE — The women of the Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations located at 1358 Sheppards Road in Farmville will hold its annual Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The guest evangelists will be Minister Darlene Bland and Minister Sandra Hall. The theme is Broken Women Being Made Whole. Tickets are $20 which will include conference materials and lunch. If you would like to purchase a ticket, please call (434) 547.8641.

APRIL 28

TASTE OF FARMVILLE — The Rotary Club of Farmville will host the Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28. Due to COVID, there will be two sessions of tasting. Session one will be from 5-6 p.m., while the second session will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Firemen’s Sports Arena, located on 1328 Zion Hill Road, just beyond Prince Edward County High School. Tickets will be available for purchase at Benchmark Community Bank in Farmville, Citizens Bank on Main Street, at FarmvilleVARotary.org on Facebook or by asking a Rotarian. The cost of the tickets in advances are $15 for adults and $7 for children 6-12 years old. Tickets at this time will not be available at the door.

MAY 3

CAREGIVER RETREAT — There will be a caregivers retreat called “Caring for the Caregiver” on Tuesday, May 3 at St John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the event is free, but space is limited. You must register to attend. Visit https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=79990123 to register.

MAY 11

TICKS AND TICK DISEASES SEMINAR — A seminar on Ticks and Tick Diseases in Virginia will be held at the Prince Edward Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville on Wednesday, May 11 from 9 – 11 a.m. Register by May 1. Cost is $10. Contact ANR Agent Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 4

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL 5K RACE — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 to June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the runsignup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. The services are also available on Facebook live and WXJK Radio 101.3 every Sunday. The services can also be heard in or near the parking lot tune on 88.1 FM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES— Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.