Church and Community Events for the week of March 11

MARCH 11

FISH FRY — Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry at St. Theresa Parish Center located at 700 Buffalo St., in Farmville on March 11 from 5-8 p.m. The dinner includes fish, cole slaw, hush puppies, bread and drink. All donations will go to the Joshua Bolt WheelchairAccessible Van fund. Call the Parish office at (434) 392-3934 with your name, number and how many meals you require, or sign-up after mass at St. Theresa.

MARCH 12

HIGH BRIDGE 5K — The Run High Bridge 5K is Saturday, March 12. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m. Early registration is now thru Feb. 14. For more info visit www.riversiderunners.com or email Linda Lineweaver at brandyknoll@verizon.net.

DAR MEETING — The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold its March 12 meeting at the Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Cyndi Fein, Regent, Lynchburg Chapter VADAR and her program will be: Having Fun: Exploring the DAR Online Genealogy Resource.

STEW AND CHICKEN SALE — There will be a brunswick stew and wood smoked chicken sale on March 12. The stew and chicken will be ready at noon, at Hamilton High School in Cartersville. For more information call (804) 239-8590.

MARCH 13

PARK AND PRAISE — Monroe Baptist Church located at 1494 Monroe Church Road in Rice will be having its Park and Praise services on second and fourth Sundays. This will begin on March 13 at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend.

LANDFILL ALERT MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) is holding its March community townhall meeting on Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m. at the Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. For more information call (804) 308-5748.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Old Green Creek Baptist Church located at 282 Cooks Road in Farmville will hold its Family and Friends Day on Sunday, March 13, during the regular 11 a.m. indoor/outdoor service. Dress is casual and take out dinners will be served after service. Rev. Samuel Trent, Pastor.

MARCH 14

GARDEN CLUB MEETING — The Buckingham/Dillwyn Garden Club will meet on Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at the Buckingham Extension Office in the rear of the Ag Center next to the Administration complex in Buckingham. A program will be presented by Jonathan of Special Touch Florists on arranging spring flowers. Then there will be refreshments and a short business meeting. Everyone is welcome.

SPRING CONCERT — The Heart of Virginia Community Band, under the direction of David Ganzert, will present its sixth annual spring concert on Monday, March 14. The event will be in Longwood’s Jarman Auditorium on High Street in Farmville. All selections this year will be the works of contemporary Virginia composers. Featured will be “Celebrations On ‘St. Anne’” by Dr. Gordon Ring. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no charge for admission. Information about the band can be found on its Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/heartofvacommunityband and on its webpage: https://sites.google.com/site/heartofvacommunityband.

MARCH 15

MASS MEETING — The Buckingham County Republicans will hold its mass meeting 7 p.m., March 15 in the Agriculture Building at Buckingham Court House.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet March 15 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Farmville Train Station. All are welcome to join trivia night. Form a team of up to six people and answer questions about Farmville and Prince Edward County history. Lots of fun and prizes. For more information email farmvillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

MARCH 16

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, March 16 at noon. The speaker will be Vern Miller.

ARTIST AND CREATIVES — Come join other kindred spirits from Farmville and the surrounding area for an evening of socializing and networking at The Coffee Mill on Wednesday, March 16, from 6:30-8 p.m. This networking mixer is open to artists of all ability levels and interests to meet and explore our creative interests and development.

DOCUMENTARY SCREENING — The Moton Museum is screening Truth Tellers a documentary chronicling the lives of courageous past and present activists fighting for racial equity, environmental justice and indigenous rights through the eyes of Maine artist Robert Shetterly. The screening is on Wednesday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the museum auditorium and virtually through Zoom as we view and discuss the Truth Tellers documentary. This event free and open to the public.

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH — Prospect Neighborhood Watch will host its March meeting Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at the Crossroads Community Center located at 2966 Sulphur Spring Road in Prospect. For more information contact Bernetta S. Watkins by email at bastiff@embarqmail.com or by phone at (434) 547-0223.

VETERANS SERVICES — Representative for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be at the Piedmont Area Veterans Council Office located at 820 Longwood Avenue in Farmville on Wednesday, March 16. Call the Lynchburg office at (434) 582-5102 to schedule an appointment.

MARCH 19

4-H TECH DAY AT THE MUSEUM — On Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the will be a 4-H Tech Day at Robert Russa Moton Museum located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville. This event is for adults interested in increasing their technology skills. The event will include free demonstrations, one-on-one coaching and teen-led tech workshops. Register for 4-H Tech Day at the Museum by visiting the following link: https://forms.gle/UCuzzBjFoyKPUYHx7. If you need assistance registering or more information, contact Linda Eanes, 4-H Agent at (804) 492-4390. Inclement weather date is Saturday, March 26.

VACCINATION CLINIC — Emmanuel Episcopal Church located at 7825 Howardsville Road in Buckingham is having a vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 19, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

MARCH 20

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice, in person service at 10 a.m., mask required. The guest preacher on Sunday, March 6 is Reverend Burnett Wilson.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Cumberland Historical Society will meet Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m. in the Log Cabin on the Cumberland School Property. Kristin Stewart, The Nathalie L. Klaus Curator of Costume and Textiles, at the Valentine Museum is the speaker. Steward will talk about Fannie Criss, daughter of former slaves and a Cumberland native who became an accomplished and famous dress designer in Richmond and New York. Come out and bring a friend. The Log Cabin is behind the Cumberland baseball field at the edge of the woods as you travel toward the Cumberland Elementary School.

ORGAN RECITAL — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street in Farmville will present an organ recital with guest organist Dr. Ryan Hebert on Sunday, March 20, at 4 p.m.

MARCH 21

BEGINNING FARMER CLASS — Agritourism and Marketing for the New or Beginning Farmer program will be offered through Prince Edward County Extension on Mondays, March 21, March 28, April 4 and April 11 in the Prince Edward Extension Conference Room from 1-2:30 p.m. Topics to include: Introduction to Agritourism; For Beginning Small Farmers: What Markets are the Best Fit for Me?; Bringing Your Product to the Farmers Market and On the Farm Marketing. Register by March 7. Contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

MARCH 23

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, March 23 at noon. The speaker will be Helen Cannon.

MARCH 26

CATFISH FESTIVAL — The 32nd Annual Virginia Catfish Festival will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the Farmville Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road, Farmville. The event is sponsored by Southside Shrine Club. There will be entertainment by “DJ Blande” of Powhatan. Catered by “Herb Cottage” of Blackstone. Advanced admission only is $30 per person and should be purchased on or before Monday, March 21, children under 10 free accompanied by a parent. Tickets available at various locations or call Llwellyn Metal Works Inc., in Farmville at (434) 392-6173; Barry Miles in Cumberland at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181; Arnold “Pepper” Irving Jr. in Crewe at (434) 645-9215; E & R Honey Farms Inc., in Powhatan at (804) 721-5325. All proceeds to benefit Shriners Hospital For Children.

MARCH 30

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, March 30 at noon. The speaker will be Rev. Billy Swann.

APRIL 2

CELEBRATION AND FAMILY FUN DAY — Dr. Carter G. Woodson Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with a rain date of April 9. The event will be held at Historic Village at Lee Wayside located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. The event will include Family Fun Day with great food, live music, games, exhibits, vendors and much more. No admission fee. For more information: (434) 218-2576 or buckinghamunitygroup@gmail.com.

APRIL 9

YARD SALE AND CRAFT EVENT — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Yard Sale and Craft Event on Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2145 Cumberland Road, Farmville. Over 20 vendors offering crafts/yard sale items and amish baked goods. Breakfast and lunch available for sale.

SILENT AUCTION — Finish Line Farm Cat Rescue in Meherrin is holding its first silent auction at the Farmville Fire Department located at 1000 West Third St., in Farmville on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Anyone wanting to donate an item towards the auction may contact Hillary Saunders at finishlinefarmva@gmail.com prior to April 1. There will be a silent auction, raffle, baked goods, items for sale and more.

APRIL 15

FARM POND MANAGEMENT DAY PROGRAM — A Farm Pond Management Day Program will be held on Friday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Wilck’s Lake Isle in Farmville. Topics to include: farm pond fish population; aquatic weed control and identification; aquatic entomology and water health and small-scale aquaculture startup and marketing. To register, call the Prince Edward Extension Office, (434) 392-4246. The cost is $10. Boxed lunch included.

APRIL 28

TASTE OF FARMVILLE — The Rotary Club of Farmville will host the Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28. Due to COVID, there will be two sessions of tasting. Session one will be from 5-6 p.m., while the second session will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Firemen’s Sports Arena, located on 1328 Zion Hill Road, just beyond Prince Edward County High School. Tickets will be available for purchase at Benchmark Community Bank in Farmville, Citizens Bank on Main Street, at FarmvilleVARotary.org on Facebook or by asking a Rotarian. The cost of the tickets in advances are $15 for adults and $7 for children 6-12 years old. Tickets at this time will not be available at the door.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. The services are also available on Facebook live and WXJK Radio 101.3 every Sunday. The services can also be heard in or near the parking lot tune on 88.1 FM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES— Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.