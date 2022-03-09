CHS competes in State Championships

Cumberland High School (CHS) boys competitor Mario Carter, a senior, finished third in the 55 meter hurdles with a school record time of 8.27.

CHS girls, led by junior, Nalonda Henderson, who set a school record by finishing fourth in the 55 meters with a time of 7.70, gained fifth in triple jump measuring out to 32 feet 7 inches, and ran a leg on Cumberland’s 4×200 relay team of Henderson, Samara Long, Nakyra Bartee and Christina Jones which took sixth place.

With 47 teams in attendance, CHS boys took 26th place with 6 points, and the Lady Dukes took 16th place earning 12 points.

All scoring team members were honored with 2022 VHSL Indoor Track & Field All-State honors.