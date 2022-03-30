Celestial skies at Sailor’s Creek

Spend a beautiful evening with the Crewe Astronomy Club gazing at the stars and learning about the night sky on Saturday, April 9 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Using hi-tech telescopes positioned in front of the Visitor Center at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, guests will have the opportunity to look upon the planets and moons from our solar system, the Orion Nebula containing the red supergiant star, “Betelgeuse” and the blue supergiant star, “Rigel” as well as the Andromeda Galaxy and the center of the Milky Way. If you have your own telescope, bring it along, too. This program is free to the public and very family-friendly. COVID-19 protocols including social distancing shall be strictly observed.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own telescopes and may also look through the club astronomers’ hi-tech telescopes. Even if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the extraordinary indoor presentation is worth watching.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center by phone at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia. gov.