Betty Speas Horn, of Cumberland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 23. Services will take place on Thursday, March 3, at Payne Memorial United Methodist Church, Cumberland, with viewing from 10 – 11 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Rev. Jerry Drinkard and Rev. Dr. Ron Wyatt officiating. Interment in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

